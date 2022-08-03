Lindsay Lohan steps outside in style with hubby Bader Shammas in NYC

 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Lindsay Lohan is having the best time of her life with her husband Bader Shammas as she headed back to her New York City hotel after a day out and about.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the Mean Girls star looked gorgeous in a black tank top with thin straps over a short mini skirt of the same color.

Whereas, the actress' husband looked dapper as he kept his look casual and comfortable for stepping out into Manhattan. He wore a dark navy, collared shirt with a yellow-striped pattern on the short sleeves.

Earlier, the Freaky Friday star introduced her hubby on the Instagram post and wrote, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”

For the unversed, the couple are currently based in Dubai and try to keep their relationship away from the public eye. 


