Taylor Swift is working on new album-spills source

Taylor Swift is reportedly working on her new album, undoubtedly a musical treat for her millions of fans across the world.

The singer is creating a new studio album which is expected to be her 'most experimental release to date.

The country singer–turned–pop star has been writing and recording her latest album in Nashville in recent weeks, a source claimed to The Sun in a report from Tuesday.

According to the source, the music on the upcoming album will be a completely different dive compared to other releases.

The source explained that the singer will work with a number of different artists in the making of her newest album.

'It’ll also be her most collaborative album yet and she is eager to work with up-and-coming female artists and producers.'

In regards to the overall sound of the album, some of the tracks are similar to songs from other top music artists.

'She recently invited some friends to write with her and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,' the insider added.

Her tunes will also reportedly reference her budding romance with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, instead of focusing on heartbreak and breakups like in previous albums.

The hitmaker hasn't released a studio album since 2020 when she debuted her acclaimed album Folklore in July and then Evermore in December of that year.



Folklore won Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, which also made Taylor the first woman to win the specific award three times.

