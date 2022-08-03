 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift is working on new album-spills source

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Taylor Swift is reportedly working on her new album, undoubtedly a musical treat for her millions of fans across the world.

The singer is creating a new studio album which is expected to be her 'most experimental release to date.

The country singer–turned–pop star has been writing and recording her latest album in Nashville in recent weeks, a source claimed to The Sun in a report from Tuesday.

According to the source, the music on the upcoming album will be a completely different dive compared to other releases.

The source explained that the singer will work with a number of different artists in the making of her newest album.

'It’ll also be her most collaborative album yet and she is eager to work with up-and-coming female artists and producers.'

In regards to the overall sound of the album, some of the tracks are similar to songs from other top music artists.

'She recently invited some friends to write with her and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,' the insider added.

Her tunes will also reportedly reference her budding romance with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, instead of focusing on heartbreak and breakups like in previous albums.

The hitmaker hasn't released a studio album since 2020 when she debuted her acclaimed album Folklore in July and then Evermore in December of that year.

Folklore won Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, which also made Taylor the first woman to win the specific award three times.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'worried' about exposing George, Charlotte and Louis to public

Kate Middleton 'worried' about exposing George, Charlotte and Louis to public
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship taking surprising new turn

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship taking surprising new turn
Lindsay Lohan steps outside in style with hubby Bader Shammas in NYC

Lindsay Lohan steps outside in style with hubby Bader Shammas in NYC
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson restless to meet each other, saying 'the distance has been hard'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson restless to meet each other, saying 'the distance has been hard'
Kim Kardashian shares a warm hug with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian shares a warm hug with daughter North West after art class in Los Angeles
Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram
Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day
JoJo Siwa’s mom slams Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It’s all about how you treat people’

JoJo Siwa’s mom slams Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It’s all about how you treat people’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Netflix ‘dilemma’ as ‘intense problems ‘loom’
Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’
Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’

Amber Heard’s therapist bashes Johnny Depp for ‘kicking her in fights’
Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all