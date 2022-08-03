 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith's ex gets jealous of Jada Pinkett: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Will Smiths ex gets jealous of Jada Pinkett: Heres why

Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino has shared her true feelings about Jada Pinkett-Smith, admitting that she’s treated her child well.

Sheree and Will dated in the early 1990s and married in 1992. They welcomed son Trey in November that year but divorced in 1995. He wed Jada in 1997 seven years after first meeting her.

Sheree has shared that co-parenting can be challenging but that "from the beginning, my heart is always for my child, my child comes first".

Sheree also shared the heartache that can come from blended families, revealing: "Sometimes moms get jealous. I’m like ‘I’m getting jealous over another woman because she’s treating my child right?’ What? That’s insane. Don’t you want her to treat your child right?"

Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast Sheree also spoke about raising her son while Will and Jada welcomed their own children, Jaden and Willow.

