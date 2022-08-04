 
Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin drops accusations of 'pressured' drug use

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin has just blasted the actor with accusations about being ‘pressurized’ into drugs, during the course of their short fling.

Her full testimony included accusations of abuse and admitted that there “was always an air of violence around him.”

She even went on to describe the actor and it included claims that “He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see’.”

During the course of her testimony, she added that there would always be “a lot of yelling” whenever Depp was around her.

Barkin even recounted one instance where his ‘southern gentleman’ façade allegedly dropped, “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to [expletive].”

Before concluding she even blasted the actor’s professionalism and added, “His assistant. People who would work on the film may be in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

