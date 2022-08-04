 
BTS’s Jin attends VIP screening of 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae's ‘Hunt’

BTS’s Jin took pictures with actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung at the premiere of ‘Hunt’
BTS’s Jin attended the star-studded screening of Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung’s Hunt on August 2.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is making his directorial debut with the film, which stars him and Jung Woo-sung.

The two lead actors of the film Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung had a photo time with the stars, including BTS’s Jin, Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun, the Squid Game squad, and more, reported Soompi.

Jin showed up in all black and sported a causal look with black shirt, matching trousers and white shoes, and in his support for the movie, showed off a hand-written note that read ‘Fighting Hunt.’

Hunt first screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening category. The film will hit theaters on August 10.

