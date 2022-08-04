 
Selena Gomez celebrates 'real stomachs' in new TikTok video

Music sensation Selena Gomez is currently vacationing on the coast of Italian beaches.

The Rare crooner, who is known for voicing her opinions and spreading awareness over body image issues in the past, has once again addressed body positivity in a new video.

On Wednesday, the Wolves singer, 30, took to her TikTok handle and said ‘real stomachs’ are coming back.


In the new video, Gomez was seen rocking a lavender and orange swimsuit as she enjoyed some relaxing time on the boat. She was seen lip-syncing to audio, in which someone is advising to “suck it in” — referring to her stomach.

“I’m not sucking s— in,” Gomez mouths along with the reply. “Real stomachs is coming the [expletive] back, OK?”

“Vaca self,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to praise Gomez for promoting body-positive messages to her 42 million TikTok followers. “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin,” one fan commented. “You’re probably the best role model tbh, ily Selena,” wrote another.

