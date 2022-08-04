 
Joker 2 release date officially announced: Deets Inside

With news of Warner Bros Discovery canceling Batgirl, fans questioned the future of a lot of upcoming DC projects. 

However, these concerns were squashed as Joker 2 finally got a 2024 release date.

The sequel, which sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s notorious foe, will debut on the big screen on Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film was released.

The follow-up to 2019’s blockbuster Joker will be a, with none other than Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime’s co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

Joker was originally supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated movie generated more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar, a sequel was pre-ordained.

Todd Phillips, who steered Joker to 11 Academy Award nominations in total, is returning to direct the sequel. 

He’s also co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver.

As for the plot details for Joker: Folie A Deux, they are still being kept under wraps, but the subtitle refers to a psychological affliction that affects two people at once. 

If one of the partners is Joker, there are plenty of possibilities on who the second person could be whether it's Harley Quinn or someone else.

