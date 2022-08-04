Prince Harry ‘having second thoughts’ about memoir: report

Royal experts believe there is a chance Prince Harry may be having “second thoughts” about putting his family on blast with his tell-all memoir.

Daily Mail's Editor At Large Richard Kay made this revelation during his appearance on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

Mr Kay admitted to the publication that there is “still a possibility that the entreaties of the Royal Family have not fallen on death ears.”

He even pointed out how the prince may be having “second thoughts about when he publishes this book at all.”

This claim comes after the Duke of Sussex promised fans, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”