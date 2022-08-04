 
Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade mocked Beyoncé for her “offensive lyrics” and “looks” in her latest album Renaissance released this weekend.

Kilmeade called the singer “more vile than ever” during his conversation with fellow host Raymond Arroyo, reported via Huffington Post.

“I mean, she’s a parent,” retorted Kilmeade while added, “You would think we haven’t really seen her in a while, barely dressed, dancing around. And now she comes back more vile than ever, putting out X-rated lyrics. Plus, what about the dimpled ass community?”

The anchor also bashed the crooner for the lyric from Heated track that used the ableist slur “spazz”, which the singer pledged to change it after facing criticism from disabled community.

Meanwhile, co-anchor Arroyo was shocked to know that Drake wrote such lines.

However, he also questioned Beyoncé: “Why you would sing them as a renowned woman who young people look to.”

