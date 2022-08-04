Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

File Footage

Angelina Jolie making the most of the time she has with her daughter Zahara before she goes off to college this fall.

The Maleficent star, who recently announced that her 18-year-old has been accepted into Spelman, “couldn’t be more thrilled” that her girl’s going to go to college.

“Orientation starts in less than two weeks so Angelina’s just been soaking up the last few days of having Zahara home before she starts this new chapter,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The 47-year-old star has never lived far apart from Zahara, which is why her moving to Los Angeles to the Atlanta campus of the prestigious liberal arts school will be a big adjustment for them both.



“Letting her go is going to be tough for Angelina, they’re so bonded, but she has every confidence that Zahara’s ready for this,” the source added. “She’s so smart and so well-adjusted.”

“It’s not an easy school to get in to, and it was Zahara’s first choice, she worked hard for this, it’s a very happy time and a very proud moment for Angelina as a mom,” the outlet shared.

“Angelina didn’t go to college herself, so this is extra exciting, she couldn’t be more thrilled that Zahara’s going to have the college experience. And she’s just bursting with pride that Zahara chose Spelman,” it added.

The actor’s ex-hubby and Zahara’s dad, Brad Pitt, also expressed his happiness over his daughter’s admission in college.

“That’s beautiful,” Pitt reacted to the news at the premiere of his movie Bullet Train to People Magazine. “It’s really beautiful.”