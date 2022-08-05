 
Celebrities who wished Meghan Markle on her birthday

Thousands of people on Thursday took to social media to wish Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also sent birthday greetings to the wife of Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California with her husband and two children after they stepped down from their royal duties.

They are understood to have made new friendships with several high profile Hollywood celebrities during their stay in the US.

Their importance remained intact even after leaving the royal family. Harry was recently invited to the UN to speak at an event to remember Nelson Mandela.

But no high profile celebrity used their social media accounts  to wish Meghan on her birthday.

Janina Gavankar who was recently seen with Meghan Markle and Harry remained busy on her Instagram on Thursday but didn't bother to post a birthday message for the Duchess.

Similarly, Meghan's friend and acquaintances including Jessica Mulroney and Serena  Williams also did not use social media to send a birthday message to the former actress.


