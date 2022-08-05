 
Friday Aug 05 2022
Meghan Markle 'plagued' with fears about Prince Harry's priorities

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘plagued’ with fears about Prince Harry’s priorities
Meghan Markle ‘plagued’ with fears about Prince Harry’s priorities

Meghan Markle has reportedly started growing concerned about Prince Harry’s priorities in life, and fears he may end up becoming ‘lured’ back into the Royal Family with their continued family-focused invitations.

An inside source close to Closer magazine brought this revelation to light.

The source began by explaining that while Meghan doesn't necessarily doubt that Prince Harry sees the US as his ‘forever home’, she is petrified “over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.”

“It’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan because on one hand, it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family.”

The same insider also went on to say, “But after so much time away, she fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK.”

“Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.”

“She’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time, and she can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”

Before concluding they went on to admit, “It goes without saying he wants to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can.”

