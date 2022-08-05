 
Friday Aug 05 2022
Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Comedian David Spade has left fans stunned as he shared his take on Chris Rock and Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment.

The Grown Ups actor, 58, joked that he thinks the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton should have slapped her son, Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee ceremony to take some attention away from Smith and Rock’s shocking controversy.

In a recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Spade quipped that it was someone else who deserved a slap.

“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a [expletive], you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” said the Just Shoot Me star of the 4-year-old prince’s mischievous behavior at the June Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

“I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added. Spade also noted that Middleton, 40, doing so would have been “the slap heard around the world” with Rock’s coming in second.

Rock, 57, and Spade have remained close friends since starring on Saturday Night Live together in the ’90s. he was among the first ones who came in support of Rick after Smith slapped him for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Academy Awards.

