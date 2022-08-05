Meghan Markle demanding ‘difficult’ answers from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle reportedly has no qualms with ‘increasing’ the pressure to get the truth out of Prince Harry.

The truth in question relates to the low attendance ratio at Prince Harry’s UN speech in New York City.

Royal expert Neil Sean offered insight into this marital scuffle and explained how it was “not a good look”, for either of their brands.

Taking to his YouTube channel the commentator explained, “It must have been very difficult for Harry. It kind of looked like a British pantomine that hadn't sold out.”

“All those empty seats is never a good look. According to the UN it wasn't really that well publicised. Rubbish. This was put into the world's media.”

“Everybody would have known about it so what was the particular problem?” he even pointed out.

“Meghan wants answers, naturally because they made that big effort to come all the way from California to spend time in New York and when they arrived, there wasn't the welcome they both anticipated. You can understand they schlepped all those miles to do that.”