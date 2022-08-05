 
Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Global icon Harry Styles is set to play the lead actor in the upcoming film, titled Don’t Worry Darling.

Preparing for his on-screen appearance, the former One Direction singer, 28, who has a number of tattoos, had to put a great deal of effort to get into the character, especially for the intimate scenes with his on-screen wife, Florence Pugh.

Styles, who has around 60 of designs inked on his body, covering his arms, legs and torso, had to spend hours in the makeup room to get them covered.

According to reports, make-up artists first had to color-correct each design, sponging red pigment over the black and then, adding a green pigment layer, followed by powder to seal to ink.

The final touch-ups included a layer of cream foundation to have a neat and smooth look.

Directed byStyles’s girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling is set in the 1950s, in a suburban Utopia. The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month.

