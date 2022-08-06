Nicola Peltz finally opens up about feud with Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz has seemingly opened up about feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Nicola, who tied the knot to Brooklyn in April, shared her photo where she looks very upset.

In the caption of the picture, Brooklyn’s sweetheart says, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here.

“I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me.”

Commenting on the post, Nicola’s husband said, “You have the most amazing heart, I love you so so much” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

According to the Page Six, there’s a full-on cold war between Victoria and Nicola Peltz.

The report further says, “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”