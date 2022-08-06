 
‘Artificial’ Meghan Markle standing ‘on a very slippery slope’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle has been slapped with a plethora of accusations regarding her personality and intentions for the Firm.

Lady Colin Campbell made these revelations against the Duchess of Sussex during her interview with GB News.

She was quoted saying, “I've been reliably informed that the figures that have been quoted were pie in the sky.”

“Netflix and Spotify have not given them anywhere near the amount of money that they would like the world to [believe]…”

“No, I think that she is in some ways on a very slippery slope, shades of Rebekah Vardy.”

Before concluding she admitted, “You know, the chickens come home to roost when you are as artificial as these women are.”

