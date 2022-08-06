Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch

Prince Charles’ charity once again landed in hot waters amid the reports of it having received £3 million in donations from a Russian oligarch who reportedly has links with Vladimir Putin.

According to the Daily Mail reports, Moshe Kantor, who was named on a ‘Putin list’ released by the US Treasury in 2018, pledged the hefty amount to the Prince’s Foundation.

The billionaire, residing in North London, was sanctioned by the UK in April after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, Kantor has been forging his links with the Russian President while donating more than £15.5million to British institutions.

The 68-year-old businessmen and Putin have been spotted on seven occasions together including at the World Holocaust Forum in January 2020 where Charles also delivered a keynote speech.

The British Prince was also seen conversing with Kantor at the event.

The same year, Kantor’s charity gave a second instalment of the whopping amount in donations to the Prince Foundation.

Meanwhile, the first instalment of a £ 3 million pledge, to be paid over ten years, was given in 2019.

The outlet reported that the Clarence House said: ‘As with all donations, the decision to accept this money would have rested with the charity’s trustees.’