 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch
Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch

Prince Charles’ charity once again landed in hot waters amid the reports of it having received £3 million in donations from a Russian oligarch who reportedly has links with Vladimir Putin.

According to the Daily Mail reports, Moshe Kantor, who was named on a ‘Putin list’ released by the US Treasury in 2018, pledged the hefty amount to the Prince’s Foundation.

The billionaire, residing in North London, was sanctioned by the UK in April after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, Kantor has been forging his links with the Russian President while donating more than £15.5million to British institutions.

The 68-year-old businessmen and Putin have been spotted on seven occasions together including at the World Holocaust Forum in January 2020 where Charles also delivered a keynote speech.

The British Prince was also seen conversing with Kantor at the event.

Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch

The same year, Kantor’s charity gave a second instalment of the whopping amount in donations to the Prince Foundation.

Meanwhile, the first instalment of a £ 3 million pledge, to be paid over ten years, was given in 2019.

The outlet reported that the Clarence House said: ‘As with all donations, the decision to accept this money would have rested with the charity’s trustees.’

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ dad has ‘sunk to new low’ as he tries to publicise her medical records

Britney Spears’ dad has ‘sunk to new low’ as he tries to publicise her medical records
Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Shakira leaves kids with Gerard Pique as exes reach temporary custody agreement: Report

Shakira leaves kids with Gerard Pique as exes reach temporary custody agreement: Report
Aussie pop pioneer and ‘Georgy Girl’ singer Judith Durham dead at 79

Aussie pop pioneer and ‘Georgy Girl’ singer Judith Durham dead at 79
Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’

Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’
Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident
Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’

Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’
Video: Amber Heard smiles ‘ear to ear’ recalling Johnny Depp punch

Video: Amber Heard smiles ‘ear to ear’ recalling Johnny Depp punch
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle popularity with 'harsh' snub

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle popularity with 'harsh' snub
Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chef with security lawsuit

Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chef with security lawsuit
Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'

Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'

Latest

view all