Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin get relationship ‘approval’ from Hilary Clinton

U.S. political figure Hillary Clinton has expressed her delight that her top aide, Huma Abedin, has been dating Hollywood star, Bradley Cooper.

Page Six reported that Abedin, 46, has been quietly dating the Hangover actor, 47, for a few months. The outlet has recently revealed, “Hillary absolutely approves of Huma dating Bradley.”

“Hillary sees Huma as a second daughter, and has given their relationship her blessing,” a source told the outlet.

Earlier reports said Cooper and Abedin were set up by Vogue's Anna Wintour. An insider claimed, "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."

According to insiders Abedin "has told a few friends" she has a "new man … but she didn't say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest."

Furthermore, on the work front, Cooper has been busy filming Maestro, the biographical film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein.