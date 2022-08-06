 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin get relationship ‘approval’ from Hilary Clinton

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin get relationship ‘approval’ from Hilary Clinton
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin get relationship ‘approval’ from Hilary Clinton 

U.S. political figure Hillary Clinton has expressed her delight that her top aide, Huma Abedin, has been dating Hollywood star, Bradley Cooper.

Page Six reported that Abedin, 46, has been quietly dating the Hangover actor, 47, for a few months. The outlet has recently revealed, “Hillary absolutely approves of Huma dating Bradley.”

“Hillary sees Huma as a second daughter, and has given their relationship her blessing,” a source told the outlet.

Earlier reports said Cooper and Abedin were set up by Vogue's Anna Wintour. An insider claimed, "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."

According to insiders Abedin "has told a few friends" she has a "new man … but she didn't say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest."

Furthermore, on the work front, Cooper has been busy filming Maestro, the biographical film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry inspired Ukrainian medic to ‘continue fighting’

Prince Harry inspired Ukrainian medic to ‘continue fighting’
Kate Middleton good at being ‘successful cog in the royal wheel’

Kate Middleton good at being ‘successful cog in the royal wheel’
Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2' deemed a ‘joke’: ‘Margot Robbie is insulted’

Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2' deemed a ‘joke’: ‘Margot Robbie is insulted’
New documentary on Princess Diana to unveil never-before-heard details of her death

New documentary on Princess Diana to unveil never-before-heard details of her death
Victoria Beckham sends love to Geri Horner on 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham sends love to Geri Horner on 50th birthday
Kim Kardashian supports ex-Kanye West with Yeezy photoshoot after split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian supports ex-Kanye West with Yeezy photoshoot after split with Pete Davidson

Prince Harry to put 'positive spin on his wild partying past' in memoir

Prince Harry to put 'positive spin on his wild partying past' in memoir
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are okay to stay apart if it makes them richer?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are okay to stay apart if it makes them richer?
Kate Middleton discloses daughter Princess Charlotte’s future plans

Kate Middleton discloses daughter Princess Charlotte’s future plans
Britney Spears’ dad has ‘sunk to new low’ as he tries to publicise her medical records

Britney Spears’ dad has ‘sunk to new low’ as he tries to publicise her medical records
Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Shakira leaves kids with Gerard Pique as exes reach temporary custody agreement: Report

Shakira leaves kids with Gerard Pique as exes reach temporary custody agreement: Report

Latest

view all