Saturday Aug 06 2022
Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing
Camilla and Prince Charles were reminded to never let their guard down when a bald eagle "jumped" at them during Sandringham Flower Show.

The royal expert Angela Levin told GB News, "Charles and Camilla went to Sandringham Flower show, which is their best show of the year.

"They absolutely love it,” she continued. “They go round and there are lots of people showing animals, and all that sort of thing.

Recalling the mishap, the expert said, "There was a trainer with this eagle, and the eagle suddenly let rip, jumped out [at Charles and Camilla]."

She added the eagle was "still tied" but "tried to go right at them."

Levin further added: "Their astonishment on their faces is, indicative to me, that they always have to be on guard.

"They don't know whatever is going to happen."

She noted that the incident is a very "interesting way" to see that the couple are "never off their guard".

