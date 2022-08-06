 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both prepare to appeal the verdict in their defamation case, the Pirates of The Caribbean star's fans reportedly crowdsourced thousands of dollars to see a newly unsealed document dump that reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had emerged the winner in the court of public opinion even before the verdict came down, with fans stationing themselves outside the Virginia courthouse in hopes of getting a wave from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

There are reports that the Hollywood actor's fans and curious minds are still eager to consume anything related to the case. 

An initial analysis of more than 6,600 pages doesn’t seem to do Depp any favors.

Legal experts have shared their opinion on it while talking to different outlets. Few of them told the Rolling Stone that what people are seeing are all the explosive allegations and potentially embarrassing claims that Depp’s lawyers successfully kept out of the trial.

“Absolutely, it was worse for Johnny,” Brett Ward, a New York family attorney, says. “Johnny Depp’s team won some key pretrial legal rulings. Overall, because he had better rulings during the pre-trial portion of the case, the stuff that he kept out hurts him more. The totality of the material now looks worse for him.”

“I think it would have been naive for anybody to think all these motions were only going to have flattering things for Johnny Depp and unflattering things for Amber Heard,” legal analyst Emily D. Baker says. “I always expected it to be both sides slinging mud at one another because that’s what pretrial motions are.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports

Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout
Queen ‘went out of her way’ to have Kate Middleton in her ‘inner circle’

Queen ‘went out of her way’ to have Kate Middleton in her ‘inner circle’
Locarno Film Festival: Daisy Edgar-Jones steals limelight as she graces event in stunning tassel dress

Locarno Film Festival: Daisy Edgar-Jones steals limelight as she graces event in stunning tassel dress
Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend

Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend
Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'

Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'
Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing
‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London

‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: Fans recall when comedian tattooed Kim’s name

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: Fans recall when comedian tattooed Kim’s name

Latest

view all