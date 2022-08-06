Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures

Former Coronation Street stars Lucy Fallon and Faye Brookes wowed fans with their breathtaking look on Saturday as they headed to Haydock Races in Merseyside.

Lucy, 26, who played Bethany Platt in the soap, opted for a bright green midi skirt and corset co-ord from Forever Unique for the day out.



While 34-year-old Faye, who portrayed Kate Connor on-screen, opted for a pink mini dress with a statement bow detail design.

Phot credits: DailyMail

The blonde added a padded nude crossbody over her shoulder, alongside a silver watch and dainty necklace.

Her bright locks were left to fall freely behind her ears in a straight style, as the actress placed a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head.

Meanwhile, Faye's bright dress certainly turned heads with it's statement bow bust, as the actress paired the number with platformed chunky heels in a silk material.