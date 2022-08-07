 
Will Smith's daughter justifies dad's attack on Chris Rock

Days after Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping at Oscars, the actor's daughter opened up about the incident.

Willow Smith said during a recent interview with Billboard that the ensuing media reaction after his dad slapped the comedian "didn't rock me as much as my own internal demons."

"I see my whole family as being human and I love and accept them for all their humanness," she added. "Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest."

Willow previously shared a cryptic message in some tweets shortly after her dad resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "The meaning of life is found in challenge," Willow wrote, adding: "Life is a series of reactions."

Will Smith attacked Rock after he made light of Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked.

Chris Rock has not accepted Will Smith:s apology and his fans are convinced Willow Smith's remarks would add fuel to the fire if his humanness allows him to avenge his humiliation.

