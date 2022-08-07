 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Tyler Perry criticised for calling Meghan Markle princess

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Tyler Perry criticised for calling Meghan Markle princess

Thousands of people liked actor and director Tyler Perry's tweet which he posted to wish his friend Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday.

The actor's tweet received mixed reaction in the US and the United Kingdom.

While Meghan's fans were happy to see her pal publicaly wishing her on her birthday, royal fans criticized the actor for calling the Duchess of Sussex a princess.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Perry wrote, I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

Tyler Perry criticised for calling Meghan Markle princess


More From Entertainment:

Anne Heche remains in hospital after car accident

Anne Heche remains in hospital after car accident

Hugh Jackman mourns death of his beloved dog

Hugh Jackman mourns death of his beloved dog
Will Smith's daughter justifies dad's attack on Chris Rock

Will Smith's daughter justifies dad's attack on Chris Rock

Pete Davidson looks upset in first picture after split with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson looks upset in first picture after split with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's latest move leaves fans guessing

Kim Kardashian's latest move leaves fans guessing

Khloe Kardashian splits from investor boyfriend after two months of dating

Khloe Kardashian splits from investor boyfriend after two months of dating
Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures

Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal
Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp
Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports

Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Latest

view all