Sunday Aug 07 2022
Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Kate Middleton has been revealed to always put in efforts and stay well-prepared before going in a royal visit.

Amanda Foreman – the author of Queen Victoria’s Buckingham Palace, told People magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge has a natural affinity for connecting with the people.

The author told the magazine that Kate, like the Queen, is “able to make each person feel that they are being seen for the three seconds she talks to them.”

Kate’s this quality “projects immediacy and makes it feel intimate, which is amazing — there are people who simply can't do that. It is training plus innate talent,” Amanda added.

Meanwhile, an insider told the publication: “Catherine always does her homework and doesn't go on visits on a wing and a prayer.

"She has read the papers and puts in the effort. She is a hardworking person."

Moreover, historian Sara Gristwood told the outlet: “It's a personal willingness to conform to the requirements of the institution.”

“That sounds like an unappealing, unglamorous virtue, but it's an important one if you're going to be a successful cog in the royal wheel."

