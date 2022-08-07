 
Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles

Prince Harry has come under fire for using Meghan Markle to battle his family battles for him.

Royal expert Richard Kay, made this claim in his interview with True Royalty TV's Royal Beat.

She was quoted saying, “The book was completed, we believe, in about January being Harry's part of it, the interviews.’

“That was really when Harry was at peak rage if you like, with Britain, the Royal Family, siblings.”

The old pal of Princess Diana admitted, “Since then there has been a measure of rapprochement.”

“We saw it at the Jubilee. There was a bit on an attempt by Harry to sort of wind it down a bit.”

"He may want to re-adjust what he's written. All these things must be going through his mind.”

