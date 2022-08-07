Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

 
Sarah Ferguson's £ 7 million investment in Mayfair has raised questions as she continued to dispute over £17million Swiss chalet with Prince Andrew.

Amidst the financial struggles, Ferguson recently got herself a fancy new home which was previously owned by one of the country’s wealthiest men, the Duke of Westminster.

According to Daily Mail, some people have been wondering if Ferguson’s 2021 romance novel Her Heart for a Compass helped her with the finances.

Telegraph reported that Ferguson bought the townhouse as an investment for her children Beatrice and Eugenie and will be rented out.

Sarah Ferguson (center) with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right)
Meanwhile, The Mirror reported that Ferguson and Andrew have been advised to ‘do away with any controversy over their ongoing complex financial dispute.

A royal source told the outlet: “The Duke and Duchess’s finances appear to be incredibly complex.

“The sensible thing to do would be to repair any debts and to do away with any further controversy at all.”

