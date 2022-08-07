 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

The Instagram influencer @houseinhabit, whose real name is Jessica Reed Kraus, has taken the internet by storm after publishing an exposé, including details of Amber Heard’s risqué parties with billionaire Elon Musk.

However now, Kraus, who also writes on Substack - where she has exposed some shocking details about Heard and her wild parties – has revealed that she has been receiving threat calls.

Taking to her Instagram, Krause began to post stories where threats can be read from anonymous or spam accounts.

According to Kraus' IG stories, she has been told that the Aquaman actress is absolutely terrified of this new information. She stated that Heard has allegedly reached out to the Tesla founder and now, both of them are planning to file a potential lawsuit against her.

She also noted that the Substack team has reassured her that they will fight against Heard and Musk on her behalf.

The shocking information came to the light after previously sealed documents related to the Johnny Depp and Heard’s multi-million dollar trial were released.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her
Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million

Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million
Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew
Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear

Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear
Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report
Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles

Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles
Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits

Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits
Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’
How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?

How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?
'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

Latest

view all