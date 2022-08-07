Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

The Instagram influencer @houseinhabit, whose real name is Jessica Reed Kraus, has taken the internet by storm after publishing an exposé, including details of Amber Heard’s risqué parties with billionaire Elon Musk.

However now, Kraus, who also writes on Substack - where she has exposed some shocking details about Heard and her wild parties – has revealed that she has been receiving threat calls.

Taking to her Instagram, Krause began to post stories where threats can be read from anonymous or spam accounts.

According to Kraus' IG stories, she has been told that the Aquaman actress is absolutely terrified of this new information. She stated that Heard has allegedly reached out to the Tesla founder and now, both of them are planning to file a potential lawsuit against her.

She also noted that the Substack team has reassured her that they will fight against Heard and Musk on her behalf.

The shocking information came to the light after previously sealed documents related to the Johnny Depp and Heard’s multi-million dollar trial were released.