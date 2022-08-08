K-pop's BLACKPINK to drop pre-release singles ahead of new album

BLACKPINK's album 'Born Pink' is coming this September

K-pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK will return to your area soon!

The K-pop quartet has become the biggest girl group in the world in the six years since their debut, racking up six videos with over a billion views on YouTube.

Since their last album, 2020's The Album, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have also been taking over the fashion world as ambassadors for the luxury houses Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Celine, respectively.

Now, the group is set to return with a new album in September with an announcement video saying that they will drop a pre-release single this month before the full project drops in September.



Watch here:



