Sunday Aug 07 2022
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky cut casual figures as they go for late night stroll

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Music sensation Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cut cute, casual figures as they stepped out for a late-night stroll in New York, Saturday.

The Umbrella singer, 34, donned a pair of loose-fitting jeans, sneakers, and lavender and white striped top with rolled-up sleeves and a fringe cut into the deconstructed top.

Rihanna - who welcomed the couple's first child, a baby boy, on Friday, May 13 - accessorized with a collection of layered gold necklaces, numerous rings, a gold watch, and a pair of large gold earrings.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Rocky, 33, appeared similarly casual in a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a long sleeve white shirt with blue, red, and pink flowers on the arms.

The musical couple have been spotted on several late-night strolls around the city in recent days.

The new parents have been keeping a low profile since the birth of their baby boy in May.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna and Rocky are increasingly protective of their privacy.


