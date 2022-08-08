 
Prince Harry needs to release memoir in Queen’s lifetime: ‘Soaking it up’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly planned on releasing his memoir within Queen Elizabeth’s lifetime.

This observation has been made by royal commentator Roya Nikkhah, in her interview with Express UK.

She started off by admitting, “I personally question whether or not the things that Harry feels he wants to say, he will feel he wants to say during the queen’s lifetime.”

“But the longer he delays it, the more he gets an opportunity to soak up the other things that are being written about and put his own version of events, his own truth,”

“So, if it’s not already at the printers under top secret, he may well have read the Bower book and be able to come back and rebut certain stuff.”

