‘Paranoid’ Charles thinks someone is ‘leaking stories to ruin his reign’

Prince Charles allegedly has doubt that his scandals are rather a move to destroy the future King’s reign.

The Prince of Wales was recently associated with three allegations of accepting donations through his charity.

All of the claims were made at a time when Charles is on the precipice of becoming the monarch after 73 years.

Now To Love’s Woman’s Magazine recently shared that an insider claimed the heir is scratching his head over the scandals.

“Charles is a paranoid fellow at the best of times, but there's no denying there could be truth to his fears that someone is leaking these stories to ruin his reign," says a source.

The insider also added that Charles "hates to admit it" but Harry's upcoming memoir couldn't come at a worse time.

He was also accused of accepting a hefty amount from terrorist Osama bin Laden's brother as well as a bag full of cash from a Qatari Sheikh between 2011 and 2015.

Responding to the allegations, Sir Ian Cheshire - chairman of the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation (PWCF), issued a statement.

"The donation from (bin Laden's brother) in 2013 was carefully considered by PWCF Trustees at the time," he said.

"Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government. The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the Trustees.

"Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate."