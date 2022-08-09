 
entertainment
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley is treating his fans with a reunion photo with his The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev.

On Sunday, Stelena fans were above the moon as Wesley took to Instagram to share a snap of himself sticking close to his co-star Nina Dobrev.

It seems that the pair got together for a reunion as Wesley who played the role of Stefan on the show captioned the snap on his story, "Dobreva reunion."

The duo was last seen on the final season of The Vampire Diaries which came to an end in 2017 after airing its first episode in 2009.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nina was last seen in the film Redeeming Love as she took on the character of Mae in the flick which came out in January 2022. She will soon be seen in her upcoming Netflix comedy film The Out-Laws. 

Directed by Tyler Spindel, the film is set to cast Dobrev alongside Adam DeVine, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, and more.

While Nina explores the big screen, Paul was last spotted in the season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as the famous character of James T Kirk.


