SHINee’s Key to make comeback as solo singer with new single

SHINee’s Key announced his solo comeback with a new album titled 'Gasoline'

SHINee’s Key officially announced a comeback with his second solo album Gasoline, Koreaboo reported on August 9.

This will be Key’s first solo release in almost a year since dropping his first solo mini album BAD LOVE.

Key's second solo album, Gasoline, is the sequel to his debut full-length album Face which dropped in 2018.

Gasoline will reportedly feature the title track Gasoline and a total of 11 songs.



Key’s most recent full-length album has been out for three years and nine months. Additionally, Key has been showcasing his unmatched charm and humor in a variety of solo projects and entertainment shows.

The album will be released on August 30.