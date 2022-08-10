 
SHINee’s Key to make comeback as solo singer with new single

SHINee’s Key announced his solo comeback with a new album titled Gasoline
SHINee’s Key officially announced a comeback with his second solo album Gasoline, Koreaboo reported on August 9.

This will be Key’s first solo release in almost a year since dropping his first solo mini album BAD LOVE.

Key's second solo album, Gasoline, is the sequel to his debut full-length album Face which dropped in 2018.

Gasoline will reportedly feature the title track Gasoline and a total of 11 songs.

Key’s most recent full-length album has been out for three years and nine months. Additionally, Key has been showcasing his unmatched charm and humor in a variety of solo projects and entertainment shows.

The album will be released on August 30.

