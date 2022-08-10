 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

STAYC cancels fan meeting after five members test positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

STAYC cancelled fan meeting at the STAY COOL PARTY after members tested COVID-19 positive
STAYC cancelled fan meeting at the 'STAY COOL PARTY' after members tested COVID-19 positive

K-pop girl group STAYC has cancelled scheduled fan meeting STAY COOL PARTY after five members tested positive for COVID-19, Soompi reported on August 9.

STAYC's management agency HIGH-UP Entertainment confirmed that Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yoon is the only member who tested negative.

All members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they used prior to participating in their scheduled activities, according to the agency.

However, Sieun used a different self-testing kit in the early hours of August 8 because she had a sore throat, and the results were positive.

After the self-testing, Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J also had positive results from the quick antigen test.

As a result, agency confirmed STAYC group's fan gathering, called the STAY COOL PARTY, which was slated to happen on August 13 has also been temporarily postponed.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'very angry' after 'big comeback' fail, wants 'clear-out' of Meghan's chosen PR team

Prince Harry 'very angry' after 'big comeback' fail, wants 'clear-out' of Meghan's chosen PR team
Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ cast to receive 2022 TIFF Tribute Award

Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ cast to receive 2022 TIFF Tribute Award

Nicola Peltz's recent posts fuel rumours she's feuding with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz's recent posts fuel rumours she's feuding with Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn drives ‘pricey car’, follows in dad David Beckham's footsteps

Brooklyn drives ‘pricey car’, follows in dad David Beckham's footsteps
Chrissy Teigen suffers from scary nightmares during pregnancy, ‘they’re back’

Chrissy Teigen suffers from scary nightmares during pregnancy, ‘they’re back’
Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Los Angeles
Tom Cruise and ‘Mission Impossible’ director reportedly working on three new films

Tom Cruise and ‘Mission Impossible’ director reportedly working on three new films
Victoria Beckham drops jaws in figure-hugging green knitted dress amid tussle with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham drops jaws in figure-hugging green knitted dress amid tussle with Nicola Peltz
Kim Kardashian focuses on work to move on from breakup with Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian focuses on work to move on from breakup with Pete Davidson?
Jennifer Garner helps Kentucky flood victims, ‘it’s the way that I was raised’

Jennifer Garner helps Kentucky flood victims, ‘it’s the way that I was raised’
Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos
Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Latest

view all