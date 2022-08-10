STAYC cancels fan meeting after five members test positive for COVID-19

STAYC cancelled fan meeting at the 'STAY COOL PARTY' after members tested COVID-19 positive

K-pop girl group STAYC has cancelled scheduled fan meeting STAY COOL PARTY after five members tested positive for COVID-19, Soompi reported on August 9.

STAYC's management agency HIGH-UP Entertainment confirmed that Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yoon is the only member who tested negative.

All members initially tested negative using the self-testing kits they used prior to participating in their scheduled activities, according to the agency.

However, Sieun used a different self-testing kit in the early hours of August 8 because she had a sore throat, and the results were positive.

After the self-testing, Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J also had positive results from the quick antigen test.

As a result, agency confirmed STAYC group's fan gathering, called the STAY COOL PARTY, which was slated to happen on August 13 has also been temporarily postponed.