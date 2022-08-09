Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be a style queen while heading to a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday.



The Marry Me, actor, 53, was looking like a bombshell in tie-dyed sweatpants and a matching sweater with swirls pulling focus to the center of her chest.

The singer-songwriter turned heads as she wore her light brown hair back behind her head in a thick bun., putting her incredible curves on display while carrying a green leather handbag.

Lopez’s sizzling appearance stunned every passer-by as she was looking drop-dead gorgeous in the stylish attire she opted for the outing.

To enhance her looks, the New York native wore a pair of pink sunglasses.

However, Lopez turned up the heat with huge hoop earrings and a giant gold watch. She walked in white sneakers with coloured Nike symbols on the sides.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Jennifer and Ben Affleck surprised some fans by announcing they married in a low-key ceremony in mid-July. They married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

