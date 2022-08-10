Brooklyn drives ‘pricey car’, follows in dad David Beckham's footsteps

 
entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham showed off his ‘pricey car’ as he was spotted with a McLaren 765LT sports car in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old model appeared to follow in dad David Beckham's footsteps by driving an expensive vehicle.

To note, the former Manchester United star, 47, is also known for his luxurious and extravagant car collection and has owned some of the most expensive models around.

However, for his day out Brooklyn kept his look simple and comfortable as he was dressed in a plain white T-shirt and baggy jeans with a single small tear over one of the knees.

The tattooed heartthrob also had on a set of white sneakers, and he wore his dark hair spiked up.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

It's not clear if the pricey vehicle was Brooklyn's own car, or if he was merely borrowing something from his father David.

Missing from his son's outing was Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz. After dating a string of actresses, models, and singers, Brooklyn and the Bates Motel actress announced their engagement in July of 2020, and they tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in April of this year.

Nicola has lately been rumored to be in a 'cold war with Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham. 


