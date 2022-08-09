 
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
Nicola Peltz's recent posts fuel rumours she's feuding with Victoria Beckham

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz's recently shared posts have sent the rumour mill into overdrive about her rift with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Rumours started swirling recently Victoria and Nicola don't get along, and the latter's recent crying post about how her "heart is hurt" added to the speculation.

The 28-year-old actress shared an emotional snap of her crying before thanking her father for "having my back" amid rumours of a secret feud with her mother-in-law.

A day after sharing the vulnerable post, she took to her Instagram page to thank her father Nelson and her followers for their support.

The Bates Motel actress tied the knot with Posh Spice's eldest son, Brooklyn, in April at her family's mansion in Florida.

On her Stories this week, the newlywed posted a photo of her hugging her father along with the caption: "Thank you for always having my back I love you so much dad."

Earlier, she shared a long caption where she talked about her family and how they had told her to not let people bring her down.

Nicola Peltz's cryptic posts set tongues wagging as fans and followers speculate about her rift with Victoria Beckham.

