 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson still ‘bummed’ over split
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian wants to start dating again after parting ways with beau Pete Davidson after nine months of romance.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that despite having “tons of chemistry” with the comedian, 28, the Skims founder, 41, “wanted to be single and date.”

"Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now," the source said.

However, the King of Staten Island actor is upset after the long-distance relationship did not work out for the lovebirds and their initial "spark" has now "faded."

The insider close to Davidson said, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life.”

“Those close to him already want to set him up on dates," the insider added but another source recently spilled to OK! Magazine that Davidson is “begging” Kardashian for “another chance.”

“Pete is fighting to save the relationship. He is begging Kim to give him another chance and has even contacted her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters to ask for their help,” the outlet shared.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon
Kim Kardashian showers support on ex Pete Davidson for getting trauma therapy

Kim Kardashian showers support on ex Pete Davidson for getting trauma therapy

Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel highlights her curves in fashion forward dress

Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel highlights her curves in fashion forward dress
Justin Bieber reflects on racism during his Norway concert

Justin Bieber reflects on racism during his Norway concert
Victoria Beckham fears of not having a relationship with first grandchild, reveals source

Victoria Beckham fears of not having a relationship with first grandchild, reveals source
Kanye West could make another attempt to get Kim Kardashian back after Pete Davidson split

Kanye West could make another attempt to get Kim Kardashian back after Pete Davidson split
Simon Cowell talks of making successful careers of Harry Styles, Camila Cabello

Simon Cowell talks of making successful careers of Harry Styles, Camila Cabello
Pete Davidson’s family ‘really hated’ his ladylove Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s family ‘really hated’ his ladylove Kim Kardashian
Prince Andrew’s payout to accuser Virginia Giuffre unearthed

Prince Andrew’s payout to accuser Virginia Giuffre unearthed
Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?

Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?
Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market

Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market
Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class

Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class

Latest

view all