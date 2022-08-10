 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have no plans to buy new home as they want to renovate the sizeable mansion Lopez already owns in Bel-Air.

The newlyweds have been house hunting in Los Angeles for months with claims that the couple had plunked down more than 50 million for James Packer's Beverly Hills estate in June.

The couple, according to TMZ, have not bought a new home and now they have no plans to.

Lopez and Affleck will reportedly spend a year renovating the sizeable mansion Lopez already owns in Bel-Air before moving back into the dwelling in late 2023.

The outlet claimed that the plan is now to call Lopez's Mediterranean style mansion, which she purchased from actress Sela Ward in 2016, their dream forever home.

Lopez already renovated it once after she purchased it, but she's going to do it again after marrying Ben Affleck.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster
Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split
‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign

‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon
Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’

Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’
Prince William ‘booed’ over ‘privileged’ status: ‘Can he keep it up?’

Prince William ‘booed’ over ‘privileged’ status: ‘Can he keep it up?’
Kim Kardashian showers support on ex Pete Davidson for getting trauma therapy

Kim Kardashian showers support on ex Pete Davidson for getting trauma therapy

Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel highlights her curves in fashion forward dress

Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel highlights her curves in fashion forward dress

Latest

view all