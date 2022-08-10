 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has always been set up for ‘abuse’ with being a part of the royal family, The Gilded Age actress Denee Benton said, adding that the system isn’t set to support people of colour.

Benton appeared on the September cover of Tatler and as part of the cover story, shed light on Meghan’s role in the royal family.

The actress was asked: “What does Benton make of the way that the monarchy – and the British public – has reacted to Meghan Markle?”

To this, Benton replied: “It's such a layered conversation, obviously. Being the first and only [person of colour], you're really set up for an incredible amount of abuse.”

“The system isn't set up to support you. And I think that [because of] the lineage of the really profoundly devastating effects of colonisation as it relates to the monarchy, you can't necessarily just pop a black person in,” she added.

She also lauded Meghan for her efforts to become a part of the family, saying: “Power to you, sis!”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’

Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’
Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William
Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster
Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split
‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign

‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon
Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’

Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’

Latest

view all