Britney Spears’ ex K-Fed shares shocking videos of her shouting at sons

File Footage

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline shared shocking videos of the singer shouting and scolding her teenage sons.

Following his explosive interview with the Daily Mail, the former backup dancer, 44, who shares two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Spears, dropped the videos in an effort to prove his allegations that the singer does not have a healthy relationship with her kids.

Taking to Instagram, Spears’ former husband shared the clips which seemingly shows the Princess of Pop yelling at her sons, who were 12 and 11 at the time the reels were recorded.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote in the caption.

“This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this,” he added.

In the first video, Spears could be seen walking into her kids’ bedroom unaware that she’s being recorded as she yelled, “This is my house.”



“If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?” she said in the clip.

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” Spears told her sons. “I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”

The next video also shows her shouting at the boys while sitting in the passenger seat of the car, saying, “Have you lost your (expletive) mind? Have you lost your (expletive) mind?”

Spears was angry with Sean for walking into a store without his shoes on and as punishment she told him that she’ll take his phone away.

“I’m shocked as (expletive) with you and I don’t know what to do,” Spears could be heard saying in the clip. “And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty.”

“And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know,” she said.

Before the shocking clips were posted online, Spears wrote in a now-deleted post, “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with … but COME ON.”

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she added. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!"

“I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! … I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!”



