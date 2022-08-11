Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still dreams of walking down the aisle for the fourth time but apparently not with Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months before calling it off last week.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that nothing has changed for the former lovebirds as the reality TV star still wants to get married and the comedian wants to be a father.

“Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids — none of that has changed,” the inside told the outlet. “It just wasn’t meant for it to be with each other.”

Another source revealed that there was no drama between Kim and Pete before they decided to call it quits because of their hectic schedules.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” the source told the publication. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

“They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule,” the insider shared.

“They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”