 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still dreams of walking down the aisle for the fourth time but apparently not with Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months before calling it off last week.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that nothing has changed for the former lovebirds as the reality TV star still wants to get married and the comedian wants to be a father.

“Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids — none of that has changed,” the inside told the outlet. “It just wasn’t meant for it to be with each other.”

Another source revealed that there was no drama between Kim and Pete before they decided to call it quits because of their hectic schedules.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” the source told the publication. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

“They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule,” the insider shared.

“They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’
Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report

Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’
Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?

Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?
Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign

Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign
Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?

Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?
Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source

Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source
Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?

Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?
'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days
Melanie Lynskey shares late Brittany Murphy’s ‘heartbreaking’ viewpoint about herself

Melanie Lynskey shares late Brittany Murphy’s ‘heartbreaking’ viewpoint about herself
Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Latest

view all