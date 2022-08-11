 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Sources believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have body doubles to act as stand-ins when they are out and about, amid mounting security breaches.

An inside source from Heat magazine made this shocking claim in a recent interview.

They began by noting how ‘seriously’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their security, and added, “they've been scared and concerned by these incidents.”

“They know there are some very dangerous people out there, even in a city as well-heeled and traditionally safe as Santa Barbara, and it's for that reason they invested heavily in the best security they could find.”

“They're very aware there's still outside risk of an intruder finding their way onto the property and doing God knows what. It's the stuff of nightmares, and only underlines to Harry how crucial it is that the family are protected.”

Amid these breaches, the couple has reportedly invested “around $10 million on security since they quit their royal duties.”

Not only that, they allegedly, “do a lot of homework before to ensure there's no way they'll be followed.”

