Mindy Kaling opens up about criticism over her looks: ‘unattractive woman’

Thursday Aug 11 2022
Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Mindy Kaling recently dished on the criticism over her appearance by the media during the time she was doing The Mindy Project.

“The amount of articles that were like, ‘It's so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera,’” said in an interview with Marie Claire.

She continued, “I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show.”

“So not having to see those things [now], that’s wonderful,” remarked the Late Night actress.

Nevertheless, Mindy shared that she had gained confidence over the time and would not let any criticism take away her shine.

“After being so unhappy in my teenage years and in my 20s … I feel so content now,” she noted.

The actress added, “I am so happy with my career. I love my family. I love my freedom. I have the freedom that comes with being financially stable, and I don't have to run anything by anybody.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is working behind the scenes for the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

Currently, she’s also developing the script for upcoming movie Legally Blonde 3

