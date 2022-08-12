'Hyperound K-Fest 2022' Abu Dhabi show announced: Details inside

'Hyperound K-Fest 2022' is coming in Abu Dhabi next month

A Korean music festival Hyperound K-Fest 2022 is going to be held in Abu Dhabi next month.

On August 11 Korea Herald reported that the festival will be held on September 10 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East.

The UAE is set to host a star-studded lineup of artists, including rising K-pop boy trio P1harmony, South Korean rapper Sik-K, and producer Woogie, who will take over the DJ deck.



The one-day festival, which is co-hosted by Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, aims to bring together musicians that promote K-music globally.



Aidana, managing director of Hyperound Events, announced the news in a press release, and it read, “Such a landmark concert shows the growing popularity of East Asian artists and their K-Music culture. The event is perfectly in line with our core strategy of welcoming the best of trends to make the emirate an entertainment hub”.