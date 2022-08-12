 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update

Meghan Markle’s biographer for Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, takes fans by surprise with his bombshell update on the writing process for his rebuttal memoir.

He delivered the news on Twitter, via a short but concise update and it took many royal fans by surprise.

He claimed, “Know that if I'm quiet at the moment, it's because I'm busy writing -- (and it feels so nice to be able to finally admit that!)”

There was also a second tweet released shortly thereafter that contained a humorous warning to those who assume Scobie will be ‘too busy’ to comment. It read, “I'm always watching tho.”

