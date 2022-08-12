 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reportedly looking for some romance eight months after he parted ways with Camila Cabello.

The Treat You Better crooner, 24, has join the celebrity dating app Raya, the profile of which is linked with his official Instagram account as per The Sun.

Mendes “has set up a profile, which is linked to his official Instagram account, featuring several photos of himself, a waterfall and a self-help book about relaxation, all soundtracked by the song Bandana, by Fireboy DML & Asake,” the outlet shared.

This comes after the singer’s former lover was spotted with hand-in-hand with founder of Lox Club, Austin Kevitch.

Mendes recently cancelled his Wonder World tour to prioritize his mental health as he said in an Instagram post, “I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

“This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future,” he added. “I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal.”

Following the heart breaking news, Mendes told TMZ that he’s just living normal life and has been focusing on healing.

“I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man,” Mendes told the publication.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘wildly happy’ together: 'They've the best of all worlds'

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘wildly happy’ together: 'They've the best of all worlds'
Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report
Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde scores victory in first custody battle against ex-Jason Sudeikis

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more

Netflix ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer, release date cast and more
Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside
Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills

Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour

Prince William has ‘big say’ in US tour after ‘unsuccessful’ Caribbean tour
Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See

Princess Charlotte unimpressed by dad Prince William in viral pictures: See

Latest

view all