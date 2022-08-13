 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Lagertha actress supports Amber Heard, ignores Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Vikings Lagertha actress supports Amber Heard, ignores Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle has left Hollywood celebrities divided.

Most of high profile celebrities were reluctant to follow Depp on Instagram after the Hollywood star lost his case against a British newspaper that had called him a wife beater.

He also lost a lot of work after being accused of domestic violence by his former wife.

The likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jason Moma started following the actor after his recent victory over Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit.

While several celebrities are following both the actors, there are some who have taken sides in the dispute.

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, who rose to global fame for her work in hit TV series Vikings, is prominent among those who are following Amber Heard.

She has avoided following Johnny Depp despite his court victory.

According to latest reports, some celebrities have withdrawn their likes from Depp's Instagram post which he shared after winning the case.

More From Entertainment:

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reunites with his three co-stars

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reunites with his three co-stars

Michelle Branch arrested after slapping husband Patrick Carne

Michelle Branch arrested after slapping husband Patrick Carne

Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers

Sarajevo Film Festival provides platform for Ukrainian filmmakers
Kanye West breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian's split with Pete Davidson

Kanye West breaks his silence after Kim Kardashian's split with Pete Davidson

Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’, need memoir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’, need memoir
Michelle Branch arrested for domestic violence amid Patrick Carney separation

Michelle Branch arrested for domestic violence amid Patrick Carney separation

Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami

Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami
Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother

Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother
Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning

Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning
Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary

Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary
William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

Latest

view all