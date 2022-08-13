Amber Heard 'fired' PI over 'awful' intel on Johnny Depp: 'Everybody said good things'

Amber Heard's private investigator came across shocking comments directed at the actress during his inquiry on Johnny Depp.

Paul Barresi is spilling details from some of the interviews he held on behalf of the Aquaman star to prove her former husband was in fact an abuser.

Speaking to Law and Crime Network, Mr Barresi revealed: "Johnny grew up to be a guy who is easily manipulated. Everybody who said good things about Johnny, they all had awful and terrible things to say about Amber.

"One of Johnny's best friends, Jonathan Shaw, a tattoo artist, said I don't want to talk about Amber. The only thing I will help that gold-digging wh*re do is low the gun she used to blow her f*cking brains out.



"It disturbed me," added the fixer.

Elsewhere, Mr Barresi added: "She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber.



The interview comes months after Johnny won his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year.

